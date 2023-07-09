How Arsenal Could Lineup Next Season With The Additions of Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz
Arsenal’s ambitions for the upcoming season have been underlined by their active transfer window, which secured the services of three exciting talents in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. These signings inject quality and depth into the squad, offering Mikel Arteta a range of options and tactical flexibility. Let’s explore a potential lineup that showcases the potential synergy between these new signings and existing Arsenal players, aiming to rejuvenate the club’s fortunes.
Photo credit: Skysport
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper:
Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders:
Right-back: Ben White
Centre-back: Gabriel Magalhes
Centre-back: Jurrien Timber
Left-back: Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders:
Defensive Midfielder: Declan Rice
Central Midfielder: Thomas Partey
Attacking Midfielders:
Right-wing: Bukayo Saka
Central Attacking Midfielder: Kai Havertz
Left-wing: Gabriel Martinelli
Striker:
Gabriel Jesus
Analysis:
1. Defensive Solidity:
The defensive unit is anchored by the arrival of Jurrien Timber, who provides stability and versatility as the new right-back. Gabriel Magalhes and Ben White form a formidable central defensive partnership, complementing each other’s strengths. Kieran Tierney’s attacking prowess and defensive reliability make him a natural choice at left back.
2. Midfield Dominance:
The central midfield duo of Declan Rice and Thomas Partey offers a perfect blend of defensive solidity and technical ability. Rice’s tenacity and positioning, combined with Partey’s athleticism and passing range, create a balanced midfield pivot capable of dictating play and breaking up opposition attacks.
3. Creative Flair:
The attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli provide the creativity and flair necessary to unlock defences. Saka’s pace and trickery on the right flank, Havertz’s intelligence and goal-scoring ability in the central attacking midfield role, and Martinelli’s vision and incisive passing on the left wing make for a dynamic and versatile attacking trio.
4. Clinical Finishing:
Leading the line is the experienced striker, Gabriel Jesus, whose lethal finishing and movement in the box make him a constant threat to opposing defences. Supported by the creative talents behind him, Aubameyang’s goal-scoring prowess will be crucial for Arsenal’s success.
