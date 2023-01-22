How Arsenal could lineup against Manchester United for the 21st round of the 2022/23 season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2021/22 English Premier League season is getting underway, and Arsenal will face Manchester United in the 21st round of the competition. The Gunners have had a great start to the season. However, Manchester United have managed to pick up some impressive results in recent weeks, including a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the reverse fixture.

The match against Manchester United is sure to be a closely contested affair, with both teams looking to secure a crucial three points. Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, will need to come up with a formation and a starting lineup that can provide the team with the best chance of coming away with a win.

Here is a look at how Arsenal could lineup against Manchester United in the 21st round of the 2021/22 Premier League season:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has been a mainstay in the Arsenal goal for the past few seasons, and he will be the man between the sticks for the Gunners against Manchester United.

Defense: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Arsenal backline will consist of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. White has been the first choice right-back for Arsenal this season, while Saliba, Magalhaes, and Zinchenko have formed a formidable partnership in the centre of defence.

Midfield: Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard

Thomas Partey has been a revelation since his arrival at Arsenal, and he will be the anchor in midfield. He will be flanked by Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, who have both been in good form of late.

Attack: Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli

Bukayo Saka has been one of the standout players for Arsenal this season, and he will occupy the left flank in attack. On the right, Gabriel Martinelli will be looking to make an impact, while Edward Nketiah will be the main man up front.

This is how Arsenal could lineup against Manchester United in the 21st round of the 2021/22 English Premier League season. It will be a tough test for the Gunners, but with the likes of Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, and Martinelli at their disposal, they will have a good chance of coming away with a win.

