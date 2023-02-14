How Arsenal could lineup against Manchester City and win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Arsenal team has been in the Premier League for many years and has seen its fair share of wins and losses. However, the team has not been able to replicate the success of its previous years, and this season has been no different.

Photo credit: evening standard

For the 12th round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition, Arsenal will face Manchester City, a team that is currently chasing them on the table. This is a huge challenge for the Gunners, but they will have to put their best foot forward in order to get a win.

To give Arsenal the best chance of success, it is important to look at how they should line up. The team should have a strong defensive line, which should be made up of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zinchenko has been in good form lately, and his pace and attacking intent will be important against a Manchester City side that likes to attack quickly. Saliba and Gabriel will form a solid defensive partnership, while White has the ability to get forward and provide width from the right side of the defense.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka should be the anchor, with Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey playing slightly ahead of him. Partey is the team’s best defensive midfielder, and his presence will be important to break up opposition attacks. Odegaard and Xhaka are both creative players, and they should be the ones to provide the team with an attacking threat.

Up front, Edward Nketiah should lead the line, supported by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Nketiah is the only available team’s talisman, and his finishing ability and movement off the ball will be key. Saka and Martinelli are two of the most exciting young players in the Premier League, and they should provide plenty of pace and skill.

This is the lineup that Arsenal should use against Manchester City. This is a team that has the potential to cause an upset and get a win. The players will have to be at their best and work together, but if they can do that, then Arsenal could come away with three points.

