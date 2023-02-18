How Arsenal could lineup against Aston Villa for the 24th round of the EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Arsenal prepare to face Aston Villa in the 24th round of the English Premier League, they will be looking to continue their former form. Having won two of their last five matches, the Gunners must approach this match with confidence and look to get back into winning ways.

Photo credit: evening standard

In goal, Aaron Ramsdale should get the nod, as he’s been one of the team’s most consistent players of late. At the back, William Saliba should be given the nod at center-back, alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The three should be supported by a midfield trio of Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, and Martin Odegaard.

Further forward, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka should provide the width, while Edward Nketiah should take up the attacking roles. It’s a strong lineup, capable of causing problems for any team.

In terms of team tactics, Arsenal should look to play a 4-3-3 formation, with the midfielders providing the defensive cover and the attackers providing the firepower. They should look to press high up the pitch, looking to win the ball back quickly in the opponent’s half.

With this lineup, Arsenal should have enough quality to get the job done. It’s a lineup capable of causing problems for any team, and if they can take the game to Villa, they should be able to pick up all three points. With the confidence in their squad, it’s a match that Arsenal should be looking to win.

