How Arsenal Could Line Up Next Season With Their New Additions Under Arteta

Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen the squad with key additions. The Gunners have made significant signings in the form of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber, aiming to bolster their squad in crucial areas. In this article, we explore how Arsenal could line up next season under Arteta, taking into account their new acquisitions.

Photo credit: skysport

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper:

1. Aaron Ramsdale: The Englishman shot-stopper has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Defensive Line:

2. Ben White (Right-back): White’s versatility and solid defensive attributes make him a suitable option for the right-back position. His ability to contribute to both attack and defence will be valuable for Arteta’s system.

3. Gabriel Magalhes (centre-back): Gabriel’s strength, aerial prowess, and ability to read the game make him a natural choice in central defence. His partnership with Timber will provide stability and solidity in the back.

4. Jurrien Timber (centre-back): The arrival of Timber from Ajax brings promising defensive talent to Arsenal. Timber’s composure, ball-playing abilities, and positional awareness will strengthen the Gunners’ backline.

5. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Left-back): Zinchenko’s energy, crossing ability, and defensive work rate make him an integral part of Arsenal’s setup. His marauding runs down the left flank provide width and attacking options.

Midfield Trio:

6. Thomas Partey (Defensive Midfielder): Partey’s physicality, tackling ability, and distribution skills make him an ideal defensive midfielder. His presence will provide solidity in front of the defence and facilitate smooth transitions from defence to attack.

7. Declan Rice (Box-to-Box midfielder): Rice’s all-round midfield qualities make him an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad. His ability to win the ball, dictate play, and contribute to the attack will be crucial for Arteta’s tactical approach.

8. Kai Havertz (Attacking midfielder): Havertz’s arrival from Chelsea adds creativity and goal-scoring prowess to Arsenal’s midfield. His technical skills, vision, and ability to link up with the front line will be instrumental in unlocking defences.

Front Three:

9. Bukayo Saka (Right winger): Saka’s versatility and outstanding performances last season make him a key player for Arsenal. His pace, dribbling ability, and precise crossing make him a threat on the right flank.

10. Gabriel Jesus (Centre Forward): Jesus’ lethal finishing and pace make him a dangerous presence in the central striking role. His ability to make intelligent runs and convert chances will be vital for Arsenal’s success.

11. Gabriel Martinelli (Left winger): Martinelli’s energy, directness, and eye for goal make him an exciting prospect on the left wing. His ability to create chances, score goals, and link up with teammates will add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

