How Arsenal Could Line Up in Their First Game of the Season Against Nottingham Forest

Gradually, Arsenal is rounding up preparations for the upcoming season as they aim to challenge for the English Premier League title once again. After falling short towards the end of last season, they would be hoping for a stronger challenge this time around.

The Gunners have made the signings required and are working on offloading players who are surplus to requirements. With the league starting in less than two weeks, it is highly likely that Mikel Arteta already knows how he wants his team to line up ahead of the first game of the new English Premier League season. The Gunners would be playing against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

Based on how he has been lining his team up in pre-season and the structure of the team last season, we may also have an idea of how he could line his team up.

If an unfortunate situation such as an injury doesn’t occur, Aaron Ramsdale will be starting between the sticks for the Gunners come August 12.

With the look of things, likely, Oleksandr Zinchenko won’t be fit enough to start Arsenal’s first English Premier League game of the season. This means that we would likely see summer signing, Jurrien Timber and Ben White playing as the full-backs. In the centre-back roles, Gabriel Mahalgaes and William Saliba would be the starters.

The midfield would be a very tricky one given that the Gunners have recently signed Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. We could see a midfield combination of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard. However, we may also see Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.

Below is how Arsenal could line up in their first English Premier League game of the season:

