Following the acquisition of Declan Rice, Arsenal have spent above €200m in 2023 summer. Thus, the Gunners have become the biggest spenders in the current transfer window. How did they achieve this feat?

The North London side got their first signing of 2023 summer when they got Kai Havertz. This Germany international cost €70m in payments to Chelsea. In fact, this makes him the costliest attacking midfielder in the present window. Arteta is drawn to this German due to his ability to both strike and provide link up upfront. The 13-time English champions would later unveil Jurrien Timber. The Dutch youngster was signed from Ajax for a fee of €40m. This makes him the most expensive centre-back to join a Premier League side since the current window opened.

On Saturday, July 15, the club announced the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham for £105m. The move has seen the England international become the most Expensive British footballer in history. He is the Records, this England international is currently the joint most valuable defensive midfielder in the world.

Only six other sides have spent above €100m this summer. They include Paris Saint-Germain (€155.5m), Tottenham (€136.3m) and Real Madrid (€128.5m). Others are Al-Hilal SFC (€120m), Liverpool (€112m) and RB Leipzig (€111m). None of them has hit the €200m mark.

