How Argentina Players Are Spread Across EPL Top 6 Clubs This Season

Argentina Players playing in the EPL Top 6 Clubs were quite few last season but, Players from the South American Nation have been able to get more upper hands in the Big clubs in the Premier league this season.

Last summer, Lisandro Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax. The 25-year-old was recruited by Erik Ten Hag from Ajax as part of the rebuild of the Dutchman at Old Trafford. It’s just his first season at the club but Lisandro Martinez has already become a Fan Favorite at Old Trafford as his performance has been solid in United’s Defense.

Another Argentina National that’s at Manchester United is Teenage Winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentina National didn’t play for Argentina at the World Cup but, his performance, for a young Player, has been superb this season under Erik Ten Hag.

At Manchester City, there’s Julian Alvarez who joined the Club last summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at River Plate.

The reigning Premier League Champion also signed another Argentina National Maximo Perrone from an Argentine Club Velez Sarsfield during the last winter transfer window. The Young Midfielder was in Manchester City’s Premier League squad against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. He has also been added to City’s UEFA Champions League squad.

World Cup sensation Enzo Fernandez is the only Argentina Player that’s at Chelsea. The West London club haven’t had any Argentina Player in their squad in recent seasons.

At Tottenham Hotspur, there’s Argentina Defender Cristian Romero, who’s one of Antonio Conte’s preferred Defender at the North London club.

