Antoine Griezmann can be considered as one of the best players in the top five European Leagues right now. He has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in history.

The frenchman was arguably the best player in Atletico Madrid last season netting 16 goals and provided 18 assists in 48 appearances for the Laliga side.

Antoine Griezmann joined Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad for a fee of €30 million in 2014. He netted 133 goals and provided 50 assists in 257 appearances for Atletico Madrid before joning Barcelona in 2019 for a fee of €120 million.

He scored 35 goals and provided 17 assists in 102 games for the Catalan club winning the Copa Del Rey title.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico Madrid on loan from Barcelona in 2021 and was signed permanently for €20 million in 2023.

Atletico Madrid won the 2021 Laliga title while Antoine Griezmann was playing for Barcelona in 2021. Barcelona won the Laliga title in 2023, Antoine Griezmann was playing for Atletico Madrid in 2023.

The frenchman missed two chances of winning the league title for the first time in his career. It remains to be seen whether Griezmann will win the Laliga title at Atletico Madrid.

