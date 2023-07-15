AC Milan have secured the signing of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. The USMNT star had long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after struggling for game time under several managers.

In January transfer market, Manchester United and Arsenal showed interests in signing him but the deal fell through and he eventually remained at Stamford Bridge. He was one of the worst performers in the premier league last season. AC Milan have acquired his signature in a transfer worth around £20million.

The Blues spent £57.6million to secure his signature from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019. He spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge netting 26 goals and grabbing 21 assists in 145 appearances.

Christian Pulisic played for just over 1,000 minutes in 30 games last season. The USA Captain has now become the 16th player to leave the club in this summer transfer window. He’s set to join the likes of former players Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and Tomori at AC Milan. AC Milan are also showing interests in Atletico Madrid striker Morata.

Here is how AC Milan could lineup If they sign all their transfer targets

Leao, Morata and Pulisic are the forwards while Reijnders, Bennacer and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the midfielders. Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Thiaw and Calabria are the defenders while Maignan is the Goalkeeper.

