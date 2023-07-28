How AC Milan Could Line Up If They Sign Singo and Kamada After Signing Pulisic and Chukwueze

AC Milan is doing their summer transfer business on the low but their transfer window so far has been impressive. The club has focused mainly on signing young players and deals for United States star, Christian Pulisic has been completed. The attacker was signed from Chelsea. AC Milan also signed another player from Chelsea. The Italian Serie A club wrapped up a deal with Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The English midfielder was signed for €16 million.

A few days ago, AC Milan announced the signing of one of the most exciting young attackers in the Spanish La Liga. The club struck a deal to sign Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal.

There could be more players coming in this summer as the Italian Serie A club looks to build a team capable of fighting for the Scudetto next season.

AC Milan has shown interest in signing former Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker, Daichi Kamada. The Japanese attacking midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving the German Bundesliga club.

AC Milan has also shown an interest in Torino right-back, Wilfried Singo who could be available for as low as €20 million. If AC Milan is able to sign Singo and Kamada, their transfer window would be a very successful one.

Below is how AC Milan’s starting lineup could look next season if the club follows the signing of the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze, and Christian Pulisic up with the signing of Wilfried Singo and Daichi Kamada:

