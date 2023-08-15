How 5 or More EPL Teams Can Qualify For The UCL Next Season

Previously, the UEFA Champions League qualification spots were reserved for the top four teams in the Premier League. Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United secured these coveted places in the tournament. However, there is a potential change in the upcoming season as the English league might witness five clubs earning a spot in the UCL. This additional incentive could further intensify the competition within the Premier League.

The format of the Champions League is set to undergo a significant transformation starting from the 2024/25 season. Under the new regulations, ’36’ teams will compete for the highly coveted trophy in a unique “Swiss League” style until two teams ultimately clash in an epic final. Interestingly, breaking a long-standing tradition in the Premier League’s history potential contenders for the crown might extend to five teams instead of the usual four.

The increased number of participants in the tournament will result in two countries receiving additional spots based on their teams’ performance in previous UEFA Competitions. Consequently, this season holds greater significance for Premier League clubs as the fifth-placed team could achieve automatic qualification if English sides excel in European competitions this summer.

In an unusual scenario, it is also plausible for the English league to secure a total of seven spots in the upcoming UEFA Champions League edition. In order for this to occur, two Premier League clubs would need to triumph in both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League while simultaneously finishing their respective domestic seasons outside the top 5 positions.

