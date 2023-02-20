How 4 Wins in Arsenal’s Next 4 Games Should Boost Their Title Hopes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Is London or England red? This question was in doubt when the Gunners were forced to settle for second place on the EPL log when they lost 3-1 to Manchester United. Arsenal were dealt their third league defeat of the season but were able to scale back to the top after the weekend games.

The North London-based club got their first win in four league matches after failing to beat Everton and Manchester City. Arsenal secured a thrilling 4 – 2 comeback win over Aston Villa, being managed by Arsenal’s former Boss.

The crunchy encounter has placed the Gunners points ahead of their competitors and could extend their lead if they maintain the same energy and tempo they started the season with.

The Gunners have Nottingham Forest to thank for the gap between them and the Manchester side. The league newcomers held the League champions to a one-all draw, forcing them to drop points. The Gunners have a game in hand and could use that to their advantage if they must win the title this season.

Arsenal have four matches to look forward too. A look at Arsenal’s next four matches should give a clean insight on what to expect from Arteta and his men.

1. LEICESTER CITY VS ARSENAL: The Gunners travel to the King Power stadium to fave the foxes in the return leg fixture. The picture is scheduled to take place on the 25th of February, 2023 and the Gunners could seal another win but things don’t work out that way all the time.

2. ARSENAL VS EVERTON: The league toppers would take on Everton to give them a taste of their own medicine after they were defeated in the first leg. The encounter will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

3. ARSENAL VS BOURNEMOUTH: Bournemouth are currently struggling to get their form in the EPL. The encounter between both sides should see Arsenal pick all three points like they did in the first leg. The match is to be played on the 4th of March, 2023.

4. FULHAM VS ARSENAL: The league encounter is scheduled to take place at Craven Cottage. Arsenal know that Fulham are no small side and should be prepared to fight for all three points.

