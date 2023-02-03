How 37 Channels broadcasted Saudi Arabia League match because of Cristiano Ronaldo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Al Nassr club side verified that 37 international channels around the World broadcasted today’s game between Al Nassr and Al Fateh.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo arrival in Saudi Arabia, fans have always been desperate to watch him play because he is always their favorite, today’s game between Cristiano Ronaldo team Al Nassr and Al Fateh is historical as it became the first time a Saudi Arabia League game is broadcast in 37 International channels round the World, it happened all because of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Its obvious Cristiano Ronaldo impact on Saudi Arabia League is remarkable, how 37 international channels around the World broadcast Saudi Arabia League games because Cristiano Ronaldo shows his influence in sports all over the World.

Channels from Myanmar, China, Indonesia, Thailand, the Middle East, European countries, and star times from Africa are among the 37 Channels that broadcasted the Al Nassr game because of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s a great development in the League because of Cristiano Ronaldo.

