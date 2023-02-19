SPORT

‘Honouring the King’ – Bukayo Saka says as she shares new photo of himself and Thierry Henry

Few moments ago, Arsenal Football Club Winger, Bukayo Saka took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside Thierry Henry.

Saka shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 19th day of February, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Honouring the King”, It stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Saka could be clearly spotted recreating a celebration Arsenal Legend, Thierry Henry did some couple of years back and it’s absolutely amazing.

Bukayo Saka has been absolutely amazing for the Gunners ever since the start of the season, he has been scoring goals for fun and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

