Homecoming – Casemiro says as he returns to training

Few moments ago, Manchester United Midfielder, Casemiro returned to Carrington inorder to start preparations for the forthcoming season.

The Brazilian Midfielder shared photos taken during his return to Carrington on his Official Facebook page today being Saturday the 15th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Homecoming”, It stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Casemiro could be clearly spotted donning the Man United training kit and he looks really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face.

Recall that earlier today, The Brazilian Midfielder along with some of his other teammates such as Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, amongst others returned back to Carrington to start training ahead of the remaining preseason games aswell as the forthcoming 2023/2024 campaign.

Recall that few months ago, Manchester United completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid for a fee reported to be around 75 Million Euros and a lot of people were skeptical about him succeeding at the theater of dreams due to his age.

But ever since the 31 year old arrived at the theater of dreams, he has been absolutely amazing for the club. Last season he was named in the English Premier League team of the season due to his brilliant performances for the Red Devil’s and we hope that he gets to replicate that form for United next season. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

