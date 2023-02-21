Hilarious Man of the Match Awards Given to Players

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Football has been known to be a sport whose outcome is usually favourable because of the incredible teamwork of the players.

However, no matter how a team may work together to achieve a common aim, there will be that person or play who will significantly contribute to the team exceptionally than others.

This type of people are usually regarded as the MVP meaning Most Valuable Player or Person.

Awards are usually used to appreciate such people and in football, after each match, award plaques are usually given to the best players (Man of the Match Awards).

With this, below are some hilarious awards ever given to players with Man of the Match performances in some country’s leagues:

PS4 given as Man of the Match Award when there is already PS5.

5gb of mobile data A Seasoning powder 24 bottles of beer Live Chicken This is a huge of oil given to the Best Player on the pitch in a Saudi Arabian Premier League match. A Mountain Bike given to the Man of the Match

This is an Express Pizza given to the Man of the Match, Connor Sammon

