This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola has the highest winning percentage in the Laliga since 2000. The manager registered 0.75 win percentage in 152 games in the Laliga during his managerial career at Barcelona. Guardiola has registered 116 wins in 152 games in the Laliga and he’s one of the greatest Barcelona managers of all time. Barca won two league titles under Guardiola as well as the Copa Del Rey and Champions League in a dominant four-year spell. The club also won two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups and three Spanish Super Cups during Guardiola’s tenure, totalling 14 titles altogether.

Jose Mourinho is the second manager with the highest winning percentage in Laliga since 2000, 0.76 win percentage in 114 games. Mourinho has registered 87 wins in 114 games in the Laliga during his managerial career at Real Madrid. He’s often regarded as one of the greatest managers in history.

Xavi is the third manager with the highest winning percentage in Laliga since 2000, 0.75 win percentage in 48 league games. Xavi has registered 36 wins in 48 games in the Laliga and he’s expected to win his first Laliga title as a manager this season.

Carlo Ancelotti is the 4th manager with the highest winning percentage in Laliga since 2000, 0.73 win percentage. Ancelotti is one of the best managers of all time and he helped the Los blancos win the UEFA Champions league and Laliga title last season. The manager has registered 99 wins in 136 games in the Laliga.

Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique, Diego Simeone and Rijkaard are among the manager with the highest win percentage in the Laliga since 2000.

Malikings (

)