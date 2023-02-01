Highest Spending Clubs in the January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea holds the number one spot for the most amount of money spent in the just concluded winter transfer window.

The West Londoners signed a total of 8 players (Mykhaylo Mudryk, Andrey Santos, David Datro, Enzo Fernandez, Gusto Malo, Bernoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke & Joao Felix for a £329.5 million.

Southampton are second with a total spend of £63.2 millon on the acquisitions of quality players like Paul Onoachu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, James Bree and many others.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have spent 60.3 million on the signings of Jorginho from Chelsea, Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jacob Kiwior from Spezia as they look to end the season with the English Premier League trophy ahead of their rivals.

Bournemouth also strengthened their squad to further boost their hopes of staying in the top flight for another season, they spent a £56.2 million on acquisitions.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle makes the list after completing the signings of Gordon, Harrison Ashby plus a total spend of £49.3 million to boost their top four ambitions.

Liverpool also added to their struggling team with Former PSV attacker, Cody Gakpo joining, the Merseyside based club spent just £42 million.

