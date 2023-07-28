Highest Spending Clubs In Europe During This Transfer Window

The summer transfer window is almost closing and many clubs are pushing hard to sign players who will boost the strength of their squad. However, top class players are not easy to sign as they have the possibility of costing a club a fortune to sign. In this article, you will see clubs that have spent the most money on signing players in this summer transfer window.

1. Arsenal:

This top English club is at the top of the list as they have spent the most amount on money on signing new players this summer. They have signed J. Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, and these 3 players cost them a total of €232 million.

2. Paris Saint Germain:

This French club is the second on the list, and they have spent a lot on new signings this summer. They have signed Ugarte, L. Hernandez, Marco Asencio, Skriniar, Lee, Ekitike and Ndour all for a combined fee of €156 million.

3. Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham Hotspur have spent a lot on signing players this summer. They have signed Kulusevski, James Maddison, P. Porro and Vicario all for a combined transfer fee of €136 million.

4. Real Madrid:

The Spanish club are the highest spending Spanish side this summer. They made a record signing this summer by bringing English midfielder, Jude Bellingham to their side. They also signed Arda Guler, Joselu and F. Garcia all for a combined transfer fee of €129 million.

5. Liverpool:

They made the 5th spot on the list which means they also made huge signings. What’s more interesting is the fact that they signed just 2 players. They signed Mac Allister from Brighton and also Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Liepzig. These 2 players cost them a huge sum of €112 million.

Do you think these clubs will make more signings before the end of the transfer window?

