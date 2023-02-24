This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazil is the highest scoring nation in the UEFA Champions league since 1992. They have scored 1002 goals in the competition since 1992. Neymar, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Rivaldo, Vinicius Junior, Luiz Adriano and Hulk are the highest scoring Brazilian players of all time in the UEFA Champions league. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is currently the leading Brazilian goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The versatile forward, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season has netted 41 goals and provided 39 assists in 73 UCL appearances.

France are the second nation with most goals scored in the UEFA Champions league since 1992. They have scored 815 goals in the competition. Karim Benzema, Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappe, David Trezeguet, Antoine Griezmann, Papin, Olivier Giroud, Nicolas Anelka, Franck Ribery and Michel Platini are the highest scoring french players of all time in the UEFA Champions league.

Spain have scored 788 goals in the UEFA Champions league since 1992. Raul González, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Fernando Morientes, Cesc Fàbregas, Alvaro Morata, Carlos Santillana, Amancio Amaro, Fernando Torres and Luis Enrique are the highest scoring Spanish players of all time in the UEFA Champions league.

Germany, Argentina, Netherlands, England And Portugal are among the highest scoring nations in the UEFA Champions league since 1992.

