Highest-Scoring Champions In Europe’s Top Five Leagues Since 2009/2010 Season

Real Madrid dominated the 2011/2012 season with a jaw dropping 121 goals securing their position as the highest scoring-champions across the top five European leagues since 2009/2010 season. The los Blancos won the Laliga title in 2012 scoring 121 goals in the competition.

Barcelona won the Laliga title in 2012/2013 season scoring 115 goals while the Catalan club netted 112 goals in 2015/2016 season to win the league title.

Barcelona also registered 110 goals in 2014/2015 season to win the Laliga title. The Catalan club won the La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2014/2015 season. Messi, Neymar and Suarez formed an impressive attacking partnership in that year. Barcelona managed to finish the year with five trophies.

PSG registered 108 goals in 2017/2018 season to win the Ligue 1 title. They also won the Trophee des Champions, the Coupe de la Ligue, Ligue 1 Conforama and the Coupe de France in that year.

