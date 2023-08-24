Highest Paid Teenagers In The Premier League in 2023

Carney Chukwuemeka – [100,000]

After enticing him away from Aston Villa, Chelsea granted Chukwuemeka an astonishing weekly package of £100,000 upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

However, the young prodigy only managed to secure starting positions in two league matches the previous season, albeit displaying intermittent glimpses of his exceptional abilities. The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, renowned for his nurturing of young talents, might serve as the catalyst to revitalize Chukwuemeka’s journey with Chelsea.

Alejandro Garnacho – [£50,000]

“His influence is palpable in numerous games, whether he begins as a starter or makes a substitute appearance. He’s prepared to immediately engage in the game, a factor of immense significance for the squad’s vitality through the integration of young talents,” Erik ten Hag communicated to journalists regarding Garnacho in May.

Consequently, the Argentine talent has been merited with an enhanced contract of £50,000 per week, establishing him as the second highest-earning teenager in the Premier League. Undoubtedly, he possesses the potential to forge an exceptional career at Manchester United.

Gabriel Slonina – [£40,000]

Amidst Chelsea’s well-documented goalkeeping predicaments, Slonina finds himself presented with an opportunity to stake a claim for a position within the first team.

His record of maintaining four consecutive clean sheets for the United States at the U20 World Cup prior to their departure, coupled with becoming the youngest-ever goalkeeper to represent the USMNT at senior level in January 2023, underscores the 19-year-old’s immensely promising future.

The endorsement of his £40,000 weekly wage reflects the substantial faith vested in him by Chelsea’s hierarchy. A talent certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Stefan Bajcetic – [£40,000]

“A remarkable player. Collaborating with him is a delight,” Klopp voiced his admiration for Bajcetic in February, during the emergence of the young player’s career at Anfield.

“The fusion of Serbian and Spanish influences augments his footballing prowess. He’s a perceptive young man. It’s intriguing that his father and Thiago’s father were once teammates. Thiago has taken him under his wing. An absolute delight.”

Despite an 18-year-old’s season being curtailed by an injury in March, he breathed renewed vitality into Liverpool’s stagnating midfield during the previous term. Pending an uneventful recovery, his pivotal role in propelling the Reds back into the Champions League seems inevitable.

Jhon Duran – [£30,000]

Duran joined Aston Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January, yet struggled to find the net in 12 Premier League appearances as a substitute. Despite his 19 years, the potential of a loan spell surfaced, but Unai Emery promptly dispelled these speculations.

“We haven’t deliberated on the prospect of sending him out on loan as he is a vital player within our ranks,” Emery asserted to the media.

“He stands as our secondary striker alongside Cameron Archer, and it is crucial to utilize both, extending them opportunities to contribute.”

The Colombian striker enjoys a respectable £30,000 wage at Villa Park.

