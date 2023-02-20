Highest La Liga Goal Scorers As Lewandowski Scored His 15th League Goal Against Cadiz

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavo Hernandez’s Barcelona hosted Cadiz at the Camp Nou for a tightly contested La Liga game. Both sides pushed frantically for a goal but only the hosts were able to do so, and they did it twice.

The first goal was engineered by Ferran Torres’ brilliance as he pushed the ball down the right flank into the opponent’s 18 yard box before giving a short chip crossing. Sergi Roberto was on alert as he spotted the ball, and headed it home to give Barcelona their first goal of the game. Minutes later, Gavi spotted Robert Lewandowski while looking for who to pass the ball to. Lewandowski handled the ball well, made a nice turn and struck it past Cadiz’s defense to make it 2-0 in favour of Barcelona.

Asides that, Real Madrid defeated Osasuna with a scoreline of 2-0 to retain the second position on the table. Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Club 1-0 while Sevilla settled for a frustrating 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. These are the results of this Game week’s fixtures.

Girona 6-2 Almeira

Real Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo

Real Betis 2-1 Valladolid

Mallorca 4-2 Villarreal

Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid

Elche 0-1 Espanyol

Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club

Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz

Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal for Barcelona against Cadiz to cement his status as the highest goalscorer in La Liga this season. So far, he has scored 15 goals and has registered 5 assist in 19 games this season.

Karim Benzema is second on the list with 11 goals and 3 assists in 13 games this season for Real Madrid.

Sitted at the third position is Joselu, who has scored 11 goals and has registered 2 assists in 19 games for Espanyol this season.

Iglesia (Real Betis) and Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) are both on the 4th position with 9 goals each in the league.

