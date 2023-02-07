Highest Goalscorers in the History of the EPL As Kane Joins 200-Goal Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Harry Kane scored the only goal in the game against Manchester City, becoming one of the players to have scored 200-plus goals in the history of the English Premier League. The Tottenham Hotspur star also became the highest goalscorer in the history of Tottenham Hotspur having scored 267 goals in total for Spurs.

However, the England captain has a long way to go for his to match and surpass Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals in the English Premier League. The Newcastle United legend is the highest goalscorer in the history of the English Premier League. Harry Kane also has Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney ahead of him in the ranking for the highest goalscorers in the history of the English Premier League. The former Manchester United star scored 208 goals for the Red Devils and Everton in the English Premier League before retiring from football.

The fourth player with the most goals in the history of the English Premier League is Andrew Cole. The former Manchester United star scored 187 goals in the English Premier League during his career. Fifth on the list is Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero. The now-retired star scored 184 goals in the English Premier League before leaving the Etihad Stadium for Camp Nou.

Below is the full list of the highest goalscorers in the history of the English Premier League:

