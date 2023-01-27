Highest Goalscorers In Europe’s Top Five Leagues So Far This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has netted 31 goals in 26 games for Manchester City across all competitions this season. He’s the highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues this season. Haaland is expected to win the premier league golden boot in his first season at City. The 22 year old has registered 1.19 goals per game.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe recently became the first player in history to score five goals for PSG. The 24 year old has netted 25 goals in 24 games for PSG across all competitions this season and he’s the second highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues this season. Kylian Mbappe has registered 1.04 goals per game.

Robert Lewandowski is the third highest goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The 34 year old has netted 22 goals in 24 games for Barcelona. He has registered 0.92 goals per game this season.

Christopher Nkunku has netted 17 goals in 23 games for Leipzig across all competitions this season and he’s currently the fourth highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues this season. Nkunku has registered 0.74 goals per game.

Napoli in-form striker Victor Osimhen has netted 14 goals in 19 games for the club across all competitions this season. He has registered 0.74 goals per game.

