Highest Goalscorers After 21 Match days In Premier League History

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is the highest goalscorer after 21 match days in premier league history after scoring 25 goals in 19 premier league games. Haaland has also scored more Hat-tricks than Cristiano Ronaldo in the premier league in 224 fewer games. The 22 year old has netted a Hat-trick against Wolves, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United this season. He’s also the quickest player to score four Hat-tricks in just 19 matches.

Liverpool legend Suarez netted 22 goals in 16 league games for the Reds in 2013/2014 season.

Phillips scored 19 goals in 19 league games in 1999/2000 season. Newcastle legend Alan Shearer netted 19 goals in 21 league games in 1995/1996 season.

Cole netted 19 goals in 21 league games in 1993/1994 season. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah netted 18 goals in 21 league games in 2021/2022 season.

Harry Kane netted 18 goals in 20 league games in 2017/2018 season and Van Persie netted 18 goals in 21 league games in 2011/2012 season. Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy netted 17 goals in 19 league games in 2019/2020 season.

