Here are the highest goal scorers in the English Premier League:

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The former Dortmund star has been in terrific form for Manchester City this season scoring as many as 26 league goals.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

The England International forward comes next. He has found the back of the net 17 times for Conte’s side this season.

3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Rashford has been exceptional for Manchester United since the second half of the season. He has scored 14 goals so far.

4. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Toney has scored 14 Premier League goals this season for Brentford.

5. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

The Serbian International forward is next on the list with 11 league goals for Fulham.

6. Rodrygo (Leeds)

The Brazilian striker currently has 10 goals for Leeds this season.

7. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

The Paraguayan International forward has been in sensational form for Newcastle side this season scoring 10 league goals.

8. James Maddison

The England International footballer has scored 9 EPL goals for Leicester City.

9. Bukayo Saka

Saka has been outstanding under M. Arteta this season as he has scored 9 league goals in the ongoing campaign.

10. Harvey Barnes

The next player on the list is Barnes. He has scored 8 league goals.

Maxonarts (

)