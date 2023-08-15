Highest Goal Scorers In Europe’s Top Leagues This Year

This season has seen some incredible goal-scoring feats, including Haaland’s record-breaking season in the Premier League. Composure and confidence are key factors to how clinical a player can be in front of goal. A player needs to remain calm under pressure and believe in their own ability to score. Technique is also a deciding factor to a player’s goal scoring goodness. A player needs to have good ball control, finishing ability, and the ability to create space for themselves. And finally, a player needs to have good movement and positioning, to be in the right place at the right time.

Erling Haaland has registered his name as the highest goalscorer so far in this year with 29 goals to his name. He broke the record for highest goals scored in a single Premier League campaign as he guided Manchester City to a treble victory last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second highest goal scorer for this season with 25 goals to his name. The 38 year old Portuguese forward guided Al Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup victory last week.

Kylian Mbappe is the third highest ranking on this list with 24 goals to his name. He guided Paris Saint Germain to another consecutive Ligue 1 title last season.

