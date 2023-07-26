High chance Mbappe could reject Al Hilal move despite very lucrative offer

PSG and French star, Kylian Mbappe is still contemplating the massive and lucrative offer made by Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal for his services. It is clear the Player has no future in Paris hence why this possible transfer to Al Hilal.

It is no secret that Spanish giants, Real Madrid remain Mbappe’s first choice and dream move but Al Hilal’s offer is proving too lucrative to reject. However, that doesbl not mean that Mbappe cannot reject the move altogether.

According to recent media reports, it is believed that Mbappe’s family are pushing towards accepting the deal but the Frenchman remains undecided due to an unwillingness to scupper his European football career for a one year adventure in the fast growing Saudi Football league.

It is still unknown as to what will happen but one thing is for sure, if this decision from Mbappe delays, there is a high chance the Frenchman will do the unthinkable and reject this massive offer from Al Hilal which as reportedly been already accepted by PSG.

What is your opinion?

