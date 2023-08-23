HIB vs AST: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Hibernian of the Scottish Premiership will face Aston Villa of the English Premier League in the first leg of the Europa Conference League. The winner of this match advances to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Hibernian haven’t enjoyed any European success in the last half century. They did make it to the final four of the European Cup and the Fairs Cup, and they also made it to the last eight of the European Cup Winners Cup exactly 50 years ago. They’ve never made it out of the group stages of a European competition. This is their first appearance in a play-off round since it was instituted.

Aston Villa enjoyed a fantastic second half of last season. At one point, the Lions were on the verge of relegation, but the arrival of Unai Emery changed everything. With a final-day victory over Brighton, they finished seventh and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Their new season got off to a bad start with a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United. Last Saturday, however, the Villains defeated Everton 4-0 at home. Villa are previous European champions; however, this is their first time competing in Europe since 2011.

Aston Villa put together a strong showing against Everton at the weekend. They head to Hibernian, who are one point from the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish team has struggled until this point, including a defeat in Andorra.

KICKOFF TIME: Aston Villa versus Hibernian match will be played today at 5:45PM Nigerian time.

