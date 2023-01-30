‘He’s a player that needs to recover his full confidence’ – Casemiro speaks about teammate, Antony

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United Midfielder, Casemiro publicly came out to speak about his teammate, Antony Matheus dos Santos.

According to Casemiro, Antony is a very important player for the team and he needs to recover his full confidence inorder to reach his potentials. He further stressed that Antony is giving all the best that he can and he needs to be shown love and affection by the fans.

“In his Words”

“He is an important player for us, A player that needs to recover his full confidence, he’s giving all the best that he can. We need to give him affection”, Casemiro said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Antony Matheus dos Santos has been heavily criticized by pundits for his inability to be direct and take on opponents but he has been absolutely brilliant in the last couple of games.

