Here’s how Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side could start against Brentford at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta could reshuffle his beginning XI in the Premier League interestingly since Boxing Day as Arsenal hope to return to winning ways against Brentford.

The Gunners have lost two on the bob in all contests – against Manchester City in the FA Cup and away at Everton in the first class a week ago.

Furthermore, with the table-clinchers to confront Residents one week from now, they realize they can’t bear to drop more focuses in their mission to come out on top for a first association title beginning around 2004.

The north Londoners get the opportunity to broaden their lead over Guardiola’s men to eight focuses with City holding off on playing until Sunday.Manager Arteta might take a gander at dabbling his group when they have the Honey bees at the Emirates on Saturday.

One player that could end up out of the beginning XI is Gabriel Martinelli with the Brazilian without an objective since New Year’s Eve.

That came in the 4-2 win away at Brighton, which has brought about Arteta naming an unaltered group all through 2023.This is the way talk predicts Arsenal might arrange against Brentford.

