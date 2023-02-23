Henry Reveals How He Warned Lukaku About Moving To Chelsea & Offers Update On His possible Return

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal legend and former assistant coach of the Belgium national team, Thierry Henry has opened up on Romelu Lukaku’s failed stint at Chelsea and the striker’s possible return to the west London club at the end of his loan spell at Inter Milan.

Recall that Chelsea made Lukaku the club’s most expensive signing in the summer of 2021 when they brought him in from Inter but the signing has turned out to be a massive disappointment for everyone involved.

According to Henry, he warned Lukaku about moving to Chelsea. He told him that he’s going to find it difficult to play under Thomas Tuchel who had a completely different style to what best suits his style of play.

Looking back now, Henry was absolutely right. Lukaku struggled at Chelsea after a bright start and his relationship with the manager didn’t go smoothly. He fell out with the fans after his unsanctioned interview and was ultimately shipped out on loan back to Italy.

Thierry Henry: “We had a discussion when he went to Chelsea. I told him he’s going to find it difficult to play there because of the way Thomas Tuchel liked to play.

“Rom likes to stay where he is. Feed him, play him in early and he’ll try to bully you. He was a different type of man to what Tuchel wanted.”

With Tuchel gone and a new manager in charge, Chelsea still need a centre forward and Lukaku also needs a permanent club. He’s on loan at Inter now, and if Inter doesn’t trigger the option to sign him permanently, then a return to Chelsea is the only option right now.

Henry wondered perhaps the striker could fit into what Graham Potter is trying to do, before asking what exactly is the manager even trying to do? The Arsenal legend says he doesn’t think Lukaku wants to return to Chelsea. Staying at Inter Milan would be his preferred option.

“Is he going to fit what Potter’s trying to do? And what does he want to do? I don’t think he wants to go back. He wants to stay at Inter.”

