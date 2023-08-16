He scored against a PE teacher & you call him GOAT- Fan reacts after Messi scored from 30 yards

Lionel Messi have taken his Inter Miami career to the next level as he scored in their 4-1 win over Philadelphia to advance to the final of the league cup for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, fans reacted after he scored from long range.

It only took Messi 20 minutes to score against Philadelphia, the Major League Soccer champions. Inter Miami have now proven that they are unbeatable since Messi arrived. They have now claimed six wins in a row.

Messi also has nine goals and an assist in six games for Inter Miami and their victory has helped them secure the ticket to the Concacaf Champions League next season. Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz were the other goalscorers for Inter Miami.

However, some fans in reaction to Messi’s long-range goal confirmed that he was able to achieve that because the goalkeeper is a Physical Education teacher.

It’s true that Andre Blake the Philadelphia goalkeeper that Messi scored against, is a Physical Education teacher at a local school according to Wikipedia.

