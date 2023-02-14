“He Is An Impressive Personality And A Fantastic Coach” – Edin Terzic On Graham Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League fixture between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund at, Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund’s manager, Edin Terzic came out to say a few things about Chelsea and Graham Potter.

Here are the things Edin Terzic said about Graham Potter:

“He is an impressive personality and a fantastic coach. We are in regular contact and look forward to seeing each other again.”

Here are the things Edin Terzic said about Chelsea and their activities during the transfer window:

“We need at least one win against Chelsea. Obviously it is easier here with 80,000 to create euphoria. But we need two good performances and we will try to deliver..”

“It won’t be an easy task because we know with what kind of quality they are coming here. It is a top team that got top reinforcements in the winter so we need an outstanding performance.”

Borussia Dortmund have played five league games in 2023 and have won all five fixtures. They are just one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich and are one of the teams in Europe in the best form. Chelsea have struggled to win against mid table teams and are currently struggling for an European spot.

The winner in the first leg tomorrow will have more chances of reaching the next stage of the competition. It will be difficult for Chelsea if they should lose by a large margin against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow. As it stands, Borussia Dortmund has more chances of reaching the next stage of the competition.

RLupdates (

)