“He Gave Them To Everyone” – Yedlin Reveals The Gift Messi Gave All His Teammates

Barcelona legend and World Cup winning star, Lionel Messi made quite a shocking move to Major League Soccer in the United States to play for David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Lionel Messi settled in quite fast and got to a blistering start, as he’s already registered three goals and two assists in just two games for the side.

According to an article published earlier by Goal.com, DeAnde Yedlin was asked by a reporter how he got an Inter Miami-branded headphone which he was seen sporting a pair before their 4-0 win against Atlanta United and he said Lionel Messi got it for everyone for his first game.

In his words, he said and I quote “You have to ask Messi. Messi got them for the team. I don’t know if he bought them, but he gave everyone headphones for his first game.”

This was not the first time Lionel Messi has gotten something for his teammates before.

