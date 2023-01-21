Hazard and 4 other players injured as Real Madrid release the official squad to face Bilbao

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid will return to action in Spanish Laliga on Sunday. The Whites have had a difficult run of games where the strength of the squad has been tested. Fresh from losing the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid had to stage a comeback to avoid elimination in the Copa Del Rey. Real Madrid will face Bilbao away from home at 9 PM tomorrow.

The club has released the official squad that will face Bilbao. With Barcelona still ahead, the game is a must-win for Ancelotti. Real Madrid will be without five first-team players. The latest name on the injury list is Eden Hazard who twisted his ankle in training yesterday.

The likes of Carvajal, Tchuoameni, and Alaba will however have to wait till next week to return to training. Lucas Vazquez is still a bit far away from recovery.

“I think Carvajal, Alaba and Tchouaméni will return to play next week.”

