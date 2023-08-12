HAVERTZ OUT, NKETIAH IN: Predicting How The Gunners Could Assemble For Their EPL Opener

Arsenal’s potential 2023-24 title challenge begins at home against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

However, the Gunners are going to be without Gabriel Jesus for their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian picked up a heavy knock in Arsenal’s pre-season draw against AS Monaco and the 25-year-old played no part in Arsenal’s 2023 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.

David Raya has completed his projected summer transfer to North London, thereby creating stiff competition for Aaron Ramsdale in between the sticks.

Mikel Arteta has no excuses after the Arsenal hierarchy invested over £220m in the current transfer window. Last season, the Gunners bottled the Premier League title due to injuries and lack of squad depth and that is exactly why Arteta’s superiors has decided to sign Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya this summer.

Arsenal must rival Manchester City for the Premier League title this season or Mikel Arteta could pay dearly with his job.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is a prediction of how the Gunners could assemble for their Premier League opener against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Defence

David Raya isn’t expected to be thrown into the mix yet, allowing Aaron Ramsdale to retain his starting spot in between the sticks for Arsenal.

Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney should all start as Mikel Arteta’s preferred back four.

Midfield

Declan Rice was a bit shaky in his Arsenal’s debut against Manchester City in the Community Shield but the Englishman is expected to start in midfield alongside Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

Attack

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli should occupy the wide areas on opposite flanks.

But Kai Havertz was wasteful in sight of goal at Wembley against Man City, which should permit Eddie Nketiah to come in as Arsenal’s No.9 in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

