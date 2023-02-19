/hat Chelsea Owners Should Do If They Sack Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With Chelsea currently in a terrible state performance wise and mentality wise, it is clear that Todd Boehly’s decision to appoint Graham Potter after he shockingly sacked Thomas Tuchel has turned out to be a nightmare.

The blues continue to languish on mid-table in the Premier League and have lost the first leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 as they continue to search for their second win in the year 2023. In the last 10 matches, the blues have only won once.

To get a bearing on how bad things are at Chelsea right now, Graham Potter has a lower winning percentage this season than the Tuchel who was sacked after 1 month.

Rightly now, what every Chelsea fan wants is for Todd Boehly to sack Potter before he sinks the club further down. Despite reports that they the owners still want to back the manager, if things does not change soon, they will be left with no choice but to sack the Englishman.

What Then?

If that happens, would you rather they give Tuchel his old job back or open a new chapter with another manager. Currently, there are top managers available: Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are three names they could consider.

For me, I believe if there is a chance that they can sort out their differences with Thomas Tuchel, admit their mistake and have him return to the club, then that would be the best thing to do.

We know that the fans still love Tuchel and still bring his banner to games at Stamford Bridge. And that he equally loves the club. I think it would only be fair that he gets to continue what he started at Chelsea.

Potter was never meant to take his place. He was the best Chelsea manager we’ve seen in a while and Todd Boehly wasn’t patient enough with him.

There is no doubt the likes of Zidane, Enrique and Flick won’t succeed at Chelsea, but they will have to start from the scratch. In Tuchel’s case, he only needs to sweep aside what Potter has been doing and continue the job he had already started.

