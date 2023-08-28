Harvertz’s Struggles at the Emirates attracts criticism for Arteta

In Kai Havertz, the Germany international is the new conundrum in the Red Side of North London because he has had a tough start to life at Arsenal since joining from Chelsea for £65 million.

Questions are being asked about the player who is now seen as the new Mesut Ozil, even though he doesn’t have Ozil’s talent yet Mikel Arteta has used the German in a midfield three so far, but he has so far struggled to adapt to his manager’s system.

Just last Saturday against Fulham, Havertz wasted easy chance to score and was later substituted in the 56th minute as the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cottagers despite playing with ten men latter in the game after a red card for Calvin Bassey.

﻿

With the Gunners set to take on Manchester United in a high-octane Premier League clash on September 3, Arteta needs to fashion out a way of bringing out the best in his big money summer recruit.

Story by Ibrozano Adams

