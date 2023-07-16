SPORT

Harry Maguire Steps Down As Man United Captain After Discussions With Erik Ten Hag

Mr Harry Maguire, the captain of the popular professional English football team, Manchester United, has taken to his official Twitter platform to reveal that he would be stepping down as the captain of the football team after much discussion with the head coach of the team, Erik Ten Hag.Photo Credit: Goal.com

In his lengthy post on Twitter, the footballer revealed that although he was extremely disappointed by the decision of the head coach, he would always do his best whenever he wears the shirt.

Mr Maguire went ahead to thank all the supporters of Manchester United for the privilege given to him as the captain of the team, and also noted that his time as the captain was the proudest period of his career as a professional footballer.

Recall that prior to Erik Ten Hag becoming the head coach of Manchester United, Harry Maguire of England used to be the caption of Manchester United, a position he had occupied for a very long time, but it seems Ten Hag wishes to hand over the position to a new team member.

