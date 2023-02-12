Harry Maguire issues honest verdict on his Manchester United role following Leeds win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Captain Harry Maguire has declared his determination to maintain his position at Manchester United after playing a crucial role in their 2-0 victory against Leeds United on Sunday.

This win marked their ninth clean sheet in the Premier League this season. Despite rumors linking him to a transfer away from Old Trafford, Maguire started his fifth league match this season, playing alongside Luke Shaw at the heart of the defense.

This unexpected opportunity came after manager Erik ten Hag chose to mix up the backline, opting to leave Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane on the bench.

Despite some difficulties, particularly with his passing, during his first away league start since August, Maguire performed well, even saving a potential goal opportunity in the first half.

Despite facing intense scrutiny and criticism, Maguire has stated that his primary concern is the success of the team and securing positive results.

He acknowledges that he faces strong competition in order to secure his place in the starting lineup.

“Like I said, it is not about me, it’s about the team and the club being successful,” Maguire told Sky Sports. “Obviously I want to be a big part of it and I am still playing my part, coming on in games. I think I have started four since the World Cup, so I’m still getting my minutes.

“Of course, every footballer wants to start games and it is disappointing when you don’t and all you can do is train well and make sure you are ready when the chance comes. There are lots of players in the squad aren’t playing at the moment as well.

“We have, I feel, four really comfortable international centre-backs at this club and there are always going to be two who are unhappy. That is the way it is but I will keep fighting, keep working hard and make sure I am ready when I’m called upon.”

On the victory, which was sealed as a result of late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, Maguire added: “We knew coming to Elland Road it was going to be a tough place and there would be times where they had a little bit of momentum. It came very early on in both halves and we had to dig in in the second half as well, but we focused and knew that our quality would come through.

“We had to battle and fight for every ball, keep the ball out of our net and it is credit to the lads that we stuck with it. The spirit and fight that we showed… we know how important this victory is to our fans.

“Having not got it at Old Trafford in the week we were disappointed, so we knew today was about revenge and we got that.”

