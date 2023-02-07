Harry Kane transfer decision made after breaking Tottenham record amid Man United interest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite Manchester United’s interest, Tottenham has already determined that they will not consider selling Harry Kane to a Premier League rival this summer.

Kane, age 29, will likely be in high demand in the coming months, despite the fact that his long-term future is uncertain. The captain of England’s current contract expires in 2024, and it remains to be seen whether a new agreement will be reached.

This means that next summer’s transfer window could be Tottenham’s last chance to cash in on their talisman, and it’s likely that a number of major clubs would be interested in acquiring Kane if he were made available by Spurs.

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of the year, Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new No. 9 and have been heavily linked with a summer move for Kane.

According to The Times, Tottenham has decided that selling their star striker to a Premier League rival is not a ble option.

Kane, who surpassed the late, great Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City, was eager to leave the club 18 months ago and aimed for a transfer to the Premier League champions in the summer of 2021.

Kane still aspires to win major trophies, and his position could change if Spurs’ season falters in the coming months, despite the fact that he has since signaled his willingness to engage in contract negotiations.

Still Spurs is in contention to qualify for the Champions League, but have struggled at times this season under Antonio Conte, whose own future is uncertain.

Kane’s aspirations to surpass Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record could be hindered by Tottenham’s reluctance to do business with a league rival.

Kane, who has 200 Premier League goals, has set his sights on surpassing Shearer, who scored 260 league goals before retiring in 2006.

After surpassing Greaves’ Tottenham record on the weekend, Kane has set his sights on surpassing Shearer.

Manchester United will need to revise their transfer targets before the end of the current season if Harry Kane is persuaded to remain at Tottenham, or if Spurs stick to their position of refusing to deal with a domestic rival.

Since his appointment in the summer, Erik ten Hag has had a positive impact, but his attacking options are limited and he is determined to add an elite No. 9 in the upcoming transfer window.

If United cannot acquire Kane, they are expected to intensify their pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has scored 16 league goals in just 17 games for the Italian club this season and has been instrumental in their unexpected Serie A title bid.

SportsLight12 (

)