Harry Kane Or Victor Osimhen. Who Would Be a Good Fit For Manchester United?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are said to have turned their interest to signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane when the summer transfer window opens, as per a report the Mirror.

Photo Credit: MySportDab

The Red Devils are said to have also lined up RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen as backups, should they fail to sign the Tottenham forward.

United will consider signing one of the two players in case they are not able to sign the Three Lions’ captain.

United need a new number to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club before the World Cup began.

They have signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season, however, they do not see him as a long-term replacement for the Portugal star and a competition for Anthony Martial hence the search for a new center forward.

Although, they have set their sights on a potential transfer for Harry Kane in the summer but Victor Osimhen has been previously linked with the Red Devils for some time now, with Benjamin Sesko being a recent link.

Photo Credit: Reddit

But the question is if it comes down to either signing Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, which of the two would be a good fit at the club?

Both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen would be good fits at Manchester United’s style of play, but for different reasons.

Harry Kane is a proven goal scorer and a prolific striker, who has consistently delivered goals for Tottenham Hotspur.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

He is a natural finisher, a hard worker, and a leader on and off the field. Kane’s style of play would fit well with Manchester United’s tradition of playing with a strong center forward.

He could be a great partner for Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial in Manchester United’s attack.

He also has the advantage of being tested and proven in the Premier League, as he has always played in the league as such there will not be a need for him to start learning about the league from scratch.

On the other hand, Victor Osimhen is a young and dynamic striker, who has impressed with his performances for Lille in the French Ligue Un and is also delivering for Napoli in the Serie A.

He has great pace, power, and technical ability, and is also a good finisher. Osimhen’s style of play would also fit well with Manchester United’s more recent style of playing with fast and direct attacking players.

He could be a great option for Dutch manager Erik ten Hag’s high-press and counter-attacking style of play, given his good pace and power.

Photo Credit: Vanguard

However, the Super Eagles’ striker have never played in the Premier League, as such may need some time to adapt to the intensity of the league.

Overall, both Kane and Osimhen would be good options for Manchester United, but their different styles of play would make them suitable for different roles and situations.

AaronBuzo (

)