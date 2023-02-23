Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? Rio Ferdinand reveals who Man United should sign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes his former club will become title contenders if they sign either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer. Having allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford mid- season, United are playing the waiting game with finding his longer-term successor. Osimhen, 24, is drawing firm interest in response to his staggering output at Napoli, while United are also monitoring Kane given his contract expires in 2024.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, Ten Hag has publicly admitted that United need to bolster their options upfront. The Red Devils signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January but remain in the hunt for permanent additions and have reportedly begun planning for the summer window. According to recent reports, United are weighing up a move for Tottenham captain Kane or Napoli talisman Osimhen, with both men currently enjoying prolific seasons at their respective clubs.

However, at 29, Kane would be joining for the short-term and that’s unlikely to be taken into account by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in his asking price. Ferdinand therefore favous a move for Osimhen, given the Nigeria international is just 24 and would have far greater resale value. ‘I think if I was talking about investing and looking after my money, I’d probably go for Osimhen,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport. ‘There’s resale value with his age at 24 years old. It’s gonna be a huge outlay.’ Ferdinand added: ‘I’d take either. I’ve got be honest with you, if Manchester United add either of those two players you mentioned to their roster they become title contenders.’

SOURCE: BT Sport

