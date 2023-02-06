Harry Kane On Course To Break Alan Shearer’s Goalscoring Records

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England captain Harry Kane has the chance of breaking the all-time goal scoring record set by Alan Shearer in the English Premier League. The striker is Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, and he is also on course to break Shearer’s record.

Alan Shearer scored two hundred and sixty goals in his career in the English Premier League between 1992 and 2002, and Harry Kane is currently on two hundred. This means that Harry Kane needs sixty goals to meet the former Newcastle striker’s record.

Harry Kane still has a lot of games left to play this season in the English Premier League, and he still has more than three years to play in the top flight. Within these years, if he can maintain his top form, he is likely to meet and surpass the record set by his fellow countryman.

Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur currently occupies the fifth position in the English Premier League.

