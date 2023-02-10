Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen’s League Stat In 2022/2023 Season Amid Interest From Man Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are rumoured to be showing interests in Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane and Napoli in-form striker Victor Osimhen. The two players have been in top form since the beginning of this season.

Kane has netted 17 goals in the premier league this season while Victor Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Serie A with 16 goals. The Red devils have reportedly identified the two players as possible summer transfer targets.

Osimhen is expected to help Napoli win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. The Nigerian forward could become the first African footballer to win the Serie A Golden Boot.

Osimhen has registered 0.78 goals scored and 1.69 chances created. He has also registered 5.49 touches in opposition box, 15.5 passes completed and 48.0 ball recoveries.

Harry Kane became the highest goalscorer of all time in Tottenham Hotspur history after netting a goal against Manchester City. Kane has registered 1.02 goals scored and 1.15 chances created. He has also registered 8.04 touches in opposition box, 9.0 passes completed and 24.0 ball recoveries.

