“Hard work never stops” – Says Ronaldo as he shares new photos at the gym

Following his sensational move to Al Nassr earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo seem to be adjusting to life in Western Asia quite well. From sharing photos of quality time with his family to moments on the pitch, the Portuguese knows how to keep his online fan base entertained. Earlier today, he took to his verified Facebook handle and shared photos of his time working out at the gymnasium, with the caption, “Hard work never stops”

See below;

Many have criticized the five time Ballon d’or winner and labelled him a finish player given his increasing age. But the Portuguese superstar has so much confidence in himself and doesn’t need anyone to tell him when to end his football career. According to rumors, Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia stated that Ronaldo will not end his career in Saudi Arabia as he’s likely to return to Europe sometime and play again. The 37 year old scored twice in an exhibition match against PSG on his Al Nassr debut earlier this month, but he’s yet to open his goal account in his first two competitive games so far.

