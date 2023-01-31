SPORT

‘Hard work never stops’ – Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to social media to share some photos of himself in today Al Nassr training ahead of their next game against Al Fateh in the Saudi Professional League on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Facebook: “Hard work never stops” alongside some photos of himself training ahead of Al Nassr next League game on Friday.

This Facebook post from Cristiano Ronaldo sharing photo of himself training hard ahead of Al Nassr next game on Friday has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have called him the GOAT, wishing him all the best, while some have told him to keep it up.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from his fans and social media users:

You will recall that Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates were knocked out from the Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 Semifinal defeat to Al Ittihad in Riyadh, last Thursday.

